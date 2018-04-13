Eco Smart
Accident near ORIA runway

April 12, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A car appears to have smashed into the perimeter fence today at the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA). It appears this vehicle ran into the fence and destroyed a section that runs parallel to the runway.

Details are few but Cayman 27 understands from eye witnesses there are no serious injuries. We reached out to the Cayman Islands Airport Authority for comment but have not heard back.

Police told us they wouldn’t be putting out a press release on the matter.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

