Angling: ‘About Time’ reels in top prize, Montana snags heaviest dolphin at Kirk Slam

It was ‘About Time’ for four anglers this past weekend (14-15 April) as the quartet reeled in the heaviest dolphin at the 2018 Kirk Slam Fishing Tournament. The team of captain Leon Dilbert, Josh Bodden, Josh Miller and Renna Medina caught a combined 47.8 pounds (24.3 and 23.5 pounds) to win the $5000 top prize. Medina, who was fishing for the first time was pleased with her performance.
“It was the first time I’ve ever done this so it was quite challenging, I wasn’t I was going to hold it but I did.”
Heaviest single catch and $1000 went to Marcos Montana who reeled in a dolphin that weighed in at 33.9 pounds.
“He was very hard to come in, and very stubborn. He didn’t want to give up.”
Here is a look at some of the team results from the 2018 Kirk Slam Fishing Tournament from http://www.kirkslam.ky/:
1st: About Time – 47.8 pounds
24.3 pds – Renna Medina
23.5 pds – Leon Dilbert
2nd: Happy Days
33.9 pounds – Marcos Montana
3rd: Last of the Mahicans
25.7 pounds – A.J Kinney
4th: Bloodline
23.9 pounds – Albert McLean
5th: Blue Moon
23.9 pounds – Edward Azan
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.