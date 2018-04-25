Eco Smart
Athletics: Forbes 3rd at Grenada Invitational, collegiate stars busy abroad

April 24, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Here is a look at some of Cayman’s track and field athletes abroad from 21-22 April:

Ronald Forbes

Grenada Invitational

3rd: 110mh, 13.97

Cayman’s national record holder took advantage of a nasty fall by Cuba’s Yordan O’Farrill to finish 3rd overall in a field of four hurdlers with a time of 13.97 seconds. The time is just a hair behind his time at the 2018 Commonwealth Games just a few weeks ago.

Nate Patterson
Wingate University
SAC Championships
6th: Long Jump 6.78m
1st: Triple Jump 15.057m
Senior Nate Patterson continued his strong season at the Southern Atlantic Conference Championships, winning the triple jump with a distance of 6.78 meters. Patterson has qualified for NCAA Divison Two Outdoor Championships.
 
Tahj Lewis
Southeastern Louisiana University
LSU Alumni Gold

9th: 800m, 1:53.35

Just a month after setting a season best in the 800 meters at the LSU Classic, Senior Tajh Lewis continued to post strong middle distance times in the 800 meters, placing 9th at the LSU Alumni Gold with a time of 1:53.35.
 
Pearl Morgan
Central Methodist University
Augustana Invite
4th: 400m, 57.34
7th: 4x100m, 49.86

7th: 4x400m, 4:01.72

Sophomore Pearl Morgan’s 57.34 seconds in the 400 meters qualified her for the 2018 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor Championships 24-26 May.
 
Lacee Barnes
UTSA
J. Fred Duckett Twilight
17th: Discus 36.91m
 
After a gold medal performance in the discus just a few weeks ago at 2018 CARIFTA Games, Lacee Barnes placed 17th overall at the J. Fred Duckett Twilight at Rice University, throwing 36.91 meters.
 
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

