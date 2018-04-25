Athletics: Forbes 3rd at Grenada Invitational, collegiate stars busy abroad

Here is a look at some of Cayman’s track and field athletes abroad from 21-22 April:

Ronald Forbes

Grenada Invitational

3rd: 110mh, 13.97

Cayman’s national record holder took advantage of a nasty fall by Cuba’s Yordan O’Farrill to finish 3rd overall in a field of four hurdlers with a time of 13.97 seconds. The time is just a hair behind his time at the 2018 Commonwealth Games just a few weeks ago.

Nate Patterson

Wingate University

SAC Championships

6th: Long Jump 6.78m

1st: Triple Jump 15.057m

Senior Nate Patterson continued his strong season at the Southern Atlantic Conference Championships, winning the triple jump with a distance of 6.78 meters. Patterson has qualified for NCAA Divison Two Outdoor Championships.

Tahj Lewis

Southeastern Louisiana University

LSU Alumni Gold

9th: 800m, 1:53.35

Just a month after setting a season best in the 800 meters at the LSU Classic , Senior Tajh Lewis continued to post strong middle distance times in the 800 meters, placing 9th at the LSU Alumni Gold with a time of 1:53.35.

Pearl Morgan

Central Methodist University

Augustana Invite

4th: 400m, 57.34

7th: 4x100m, 49.86

7th: 4x400m, 4:01.72

Sophomore Pearl Morgan’s 57.34 seconds in the 400 meters qualified her for the 2018 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor Championships 24-26 May.

Lacee Barnes

UTSA

J. Fred Duckett Twilight

17th: Discus 36.91m

After a gold medal performance in the discus just a few weeks ago at 2018 CARIFTA Games , Lacee Barnes placed 17th overall at the J. Fred Duckett Twilight at Rice University, throwing 36.91 meters.

