Athletics: Praise meets Team Cayman as they return from 2018 CARIFTA Games

The largest group in Cayman Islands Athletics Association history returned Tuesday (3 April) after winning 5 medals at the 2018 CARIFTA Games in Bahamas.

Sports Ministry Assistant Chief Officer Joel Francis offered personal congratulations as the group posed for pictures.

“Congratulations to the team for all of the medals you have won. For all of the medals you did not win, but personal bests you achieved, and the way you have pitted yourselves as representatives of the Cayman Islands.”

Here is a look at all the medalists from the 2018 CARIFTA Games:

Gold (1)

Lacee Barnes U20 Discus

Silver (3)

Lacee Barnes U20 Shot Put

Daneliz Thomas U20 Javelin

U17 Boys 4×100 Relay

Bronze (1)

U17 Girls 4×100 Relay

