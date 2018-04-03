Athletics: Thomas wins silver in U20 javelin to cap final day of 2018 CARIFTA Games

Cayman’s Daneliz Thomas capped off Cayman’s final day of competition in Bahamas Monday (2 April) with a silver medal in the Under-20 girls javelin at the 2018 CARIFTA Games. Thomas threw for a distance of 42.13 meters, bettering her throw from the 2017 NatWest Islands Games (41.13m) where she also took silver. Gold went to Trinidad & Tobago’s Talena Murray with a distance of 45.54 meters.

Cayman’s 2017 CARIFTA silver medalist Rasheem Brown settled for 4th in an ultra competitive Under-20 boys 110 meter hurdles. Brown finished in a time of 13.62 seconds, just .05 seconds behind bronze medalist Oscar Smith of Bahamas (13.57) and .10 seconds behind silver medalist Jeanice Laviolette of Guadeloupe (13.52). Gold went to Jamaican Orlando Bennett (13.32).

In the Under-17 boys discus, Cayman’s Jaheim Morgan placed 5th overall, throwing for a distance of 39.08 meters. The field saw Jamaican Zackary Dillon throw 57.15 meters to win gold, while fellow Jamaican Ralford Mullings took silver (53.81m) with Bahamas Tarajh Hudson winning bronze (46.94 meters). Morgan narrowly missed a medal on day two in the Under-17 boys shot put.

Cayman’s Ruth Ann Douglas finished 7th overall in the Under-17 girls 110 meter hurdles, clocking in at 15.71 seconds. Gold went to Jamaican Crystal Morrison who finished in a time of 13.11.

The team of Victor Magalhaes, Michael Smikle, Kashief Dawkins, Daujaughn Murray finished the day with a 7th place finish in the Under-20 boys 4×400 relay with a time of 3:23.97. Gold went to Jamaica’s team of Malik James-King, Dashawn Morris, Antonio Watson and Christopher Taylor who finished in 3:06.62.

In total, Cayman finished 6th overall out of 28 federations winning 5 medals: 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

