The Autism Society of the Cayman Islands’ official launch is underway.

The organisation aims to raise autism awareness and understanding, advocate for access to insurance coverage, and assist families in paying for evidence based treatment.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary interviewed Autism Society board member Morne Botes live from Monday’s (30 April) screening of ‘Life Animated’ at the Camana Bay cinema.

