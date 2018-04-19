Eco Smart
Battle of the Books, St. Ignatius takes top honours

April 18, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
St. Ignatius Catholic school took top honors in both divisions at the Cayman Islands Information Professionals (CIIP) 4th annual Lera Parchment Battle of the Books reading contest.
The teams the page turners and the baseball bookers dominated the competition on Saturday (14 April) at the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School main hall. Organiser Richard Parchment said 25 teams took part this year, that’s 150 students. He broke down what the contest entails,”schools are books, prescribed books in October of the previous year and they form teams and those teams all read the books and they come together either in April or May and they battle for who has the knowledge of what books.”
The event was held in association with the George Town library.  The contest is named in honour of Mr. Parchment’s mother Lera who was an avid reader.

Winner’s row

Division 1:
Champions – The Page Turners (St. Ignatius Catholic School)
Runners-up – The Pages of Doom (Cayman Prep & High School)

Division 2:
Champions – The Baseball Bookers (St. Ignatius Catholic School)
Runners-up – The Read Sox (St. Ignatius Catholic School)

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

