Berksoy, Jackson, Clough take 3rd round of Junior Tennis Circuit

April 20, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Round three of the Cayman Islands Tennis Club (CITC) Junior Tennis Circuit saw an infusion of talent this past weekend (14-15 April) as new players won all three age divisions.
 
Under-10 Finals
Albert Berksoy def Milana Thompson
6-2, 6-2
Six players competed in the Under-10 division with Albert Berksoy defeating Milana Thompson 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.  Playing in his first tournament, Andrew Jacques was victorious over Alex Linkowski  6-4, 6-3 to take 3rd place. Jacques also defeated first timer Ricardo Reis 6-2, 6-4 in the Consolation finals.
 
Under-14 Finals
Zach Jackson def Sebastian Bjuroe
7-6 (7-3), 6-3
Fourteen players in the Under-14 division with Zach Jackson defeating Sebastian Bjuroe 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 to claim the title. Albert Berksoy
and Rafael Wejbora teamed up to defeat Phin Ellison and Joshua Richardson 8-7 (10-2) in a competitive doubles final.
 
Under-18 Finals
Harrison Clough def Lauren Fullerton
6-3, 6-3
Eight players in the 18& Under-18 division with Harrison Clough, a Scotland, defeating Lauren Fullerton 6-3, 6-3 to win the title.  Clough Alex Claybourn defeated Caden Stradling and Jakub Neveril 8-7 (10-6 in the tiebreaker) to win the doubles final.
 
Round four of the Junior Tennis Circuit hits the court 25-27 May at the Ritz-Carlton.
