We’re barely more than three months into 2018 and already four people have lost their lives in Cayman’s waters.

Most recently, 76-year-old Dorriel McLean Monday (2 April) died after fishing in the waters off North Side.

On Thursday’s (5 April) broadcast of Cayman 27 News, Cayman Islands Red Cross’ Peter Hughes joins anchor Kevin Morales live on air to talk about simple tips for swimmers and those who may run into difficulty in the water.

