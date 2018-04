Kenia Yadira Alonzo Solis, who pleaded guilty to bigamy last week, was sentenced to 2 months behind bars.

Ms. Solis was married to a man outside of the Cayman Islands, as well as, being married to a Cayman man. Ms. Solis was married to Aric Brooks who died on the 24 March. Police do not suspect foul play in Mr. Brooks death.

Ms. Solis is expected to be deported after serving her sentence.

