Two Bodden Town men are now on bail for arson after police say they suspect the men set a house on fire on Friday (20 April).
According an RCIPS statement a 60-year-old and a 59-year-old man, both of Bodden Town, were detained on suspicion of arson.
Police say around 11 a.m. Friday emergency responders were called to a report of a fire at a house on Nettie Levy Close in Bodden Town.
The blaze caused significant damage to the house. No value for the damage was given. Investigations continue.
Bodden Town arson suspects bailed
