Boxing Association launches ‘Fit Mind’ with John Gray High School

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) and John Gray High School have partnered on the expansion of the association’s after school programme. It’s a 12-week pilot called ‘Fit Mind’ where the focus isn’t just about weaving and bobbing your way around a jab, but rather gaining key skills to tackle life both in and out of the ring.

“In order to be successful in life you have to be energized you have to have the right energy levels to achieve your goals in order to do the stuff you need to do” saying Boxing Coach Tristan Wesenhagen.

What provides more energy than a high-paced workout? Fit Mind gives John Gray students two additions hours of physical education per week in the ring, but that’s not all.

“We focus on goal setting, budgeting, financial management and all sorts of life skills these students can use and help these students in their journey in life.”

John Gray High School Principal Jonathan Clark says the fresh approach is a welcome change for today’s children.

“We’ve got students of all levels in this school, but we’ve also got some students with quite sever mood anxiety, and issues of mild mental health issues, that they come into school with. What we are trying to do is see if this is the kind of programming that can get them more switched onto learning.”

In contrast to the current after school programme, the new initiative gets kids active early in the day in order to curb aggression.

“That’s what the kids need, they get in trouble in school in class, so we need to instill some discipline and guide them in the right direction” says longtime coach Doanie Anglin.

Wesenhagen says they’re hoping students see long-term change, one trip to the boxing gym at a time.

“Boxing isn’t just punching, boxing is primarily discipline and that’s what we are offering these children.”

The mentorship will be lead by Department of Education’s Dr. Stephanie Edwards. We’ll hear more about this in next week’s sports.

