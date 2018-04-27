Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Boxing Association launches ‘Fit Mind’ with John Gray High School

April 26, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) and John Gray High School have partnered on the expansion of the association’s after school programme. It’s a 12-week pilot called ‘Fit Mind’ where the focus isn’t just about weaving and bobbing your way around a jab, but rather gaining key skills to tackle life both in and out of the ring.

“In order to be successful in life you have to be energized you have to have the right energy levels to achieve your goals in order to do the stuff you need to do” saying Boxing Coach Tristan Wesenhagen.

What provides more energy than a high-paced workout? Fit Mind gives John Gray students two additions hours of physical education per week in the ring, but that’s not all.

“We focus on goal setting, budgeting, financial management and all sorts of life skills these students can use and help these students in their journey in life.”

John Gray High School Principal Jonathan Clark says the fresh approach is a welcome change for today’s children.

“We’ve got students of all levels in this school, but we’ve also got some students with quite sever mood anxiety, and issues of mild mental health issues, that they come into school with. What we are trying to do is see if this is the kind of programming that can get them more switched onto learning.”

In contrast to the current after school programme, the new initiative gets kids active early in the day in order to curb aggression.

“That’s what the kids need, they get in trouble in school in class, so we need to instill some discipline and guide them in the right direction” says longtime coach Doanie Anglin.

Wesenhagen says they’re hoping students see long-term change, one trip to the boxing gym at a time.

“Boxing isn’t just punching, boxing is primarily discipline and that’s what we are offering these children.”

The mentorship will be lead by Department of Education’s Dr. Stephanie Edwards. We’ll hear more about this in next week’s sports.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: