Armed bandit robs WB store

Police Tuesday (10 April) search for an armed man who robbed a West Bay convenience store.

A store employee was opening the Smart N Shop store around 6:15 a.m. when he was approached by a man who brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The suspect fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, according to an RCIPS press release.

Police describe the suspect as being short in height and of dark complexion. His face was covered with a blue cloth.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

