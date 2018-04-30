Eco Smart
BREAKING: Fatal crash in North Side

April 29, 2018
Kevin Morales
One person died Sunday (29 April) following a motor vehicle crash in North Side.

Details are few but police confirm a fatal accident around 8 p.m. Sunday (29 April) near Old Man Bay Road.

Police closed Old Man Bay Road near the grocery store in both directions as they carry out their investigation at the scene of the crash.

A car with three occupants hit a utility pole, according to police. One occupant died and two others were taken to the hospital.

It marks the fifth death on Cayman’s roads this year.

Cayman 27 will update this page as more details become available.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

