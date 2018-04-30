Eco Smart
Breaking News: Two arrested in Miami before boarding Cayman Airways flight

April 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman Airways confirms two passengers were arrested yesterday (29 April) at Miami International Airport before boarding a flight headed for Cayman.
According to airline officials, the two passengers were ticketed for flight KX103 from Miami to Grand Cayman.
They say the passengers were taken into custody by US Customs and Border patrol officers before boarding the aircraft.
Rumours surrounding the arrest have spread quickly. But a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department tells Cayman 27, “I have been advised by our Narcotics Bureau that we have not made any narcotics arrests involving two kilos or Cayman citizens or residents.”

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

