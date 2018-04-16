Eco Smart
BREAKING: Police hunt potentially dangerous deportee

April 16, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police call for the public’s assistance in locating a Jamaican deportee they believe may have reentered the Cayman Islands and may be dangerous. 

Cayman officials deported Marlon Crowe, 36, last year, according to an RCIPS press release. In 2016, he was convicted for drug offences but found not guilty of a firearm charge stemming from an incident in which a gun was found packed inside ganja carried by Mr. Crowe and two others. 

The RCIPS says Mr. Crowe is believed to have returned to the islands illegally. Police say anyone who sees Mr. Crowe should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous and should be notify the RCIPS immediately at George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

