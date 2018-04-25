Eco Smart
BREAKING: Senior NRA employee placed on leave as corruption investigation launched

April 25, 2018
Kevin Morales
National Roads Authority leaders launch a corruption investigation centering around a high-ranking NRA official. 

“The Board of Directors of the National Roads authority has commissioned an investigation into possible misuse of NRA resources by a senior employee,” according to a statement sent to Cayman 27 by the NRA board. “The employee has been placed on leave pending the completion of the investigation.”

No other details were provided.

Cayman 27 asked the NRA to confirm the name of the senior employee at the center of the probe. Board chairman Donnie Ebanks declined to answer that question.

