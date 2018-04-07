OfReg Report: Sol Petroleum gas detector alarm silenced before fuel tank fire

An alarm was silenced and all precautions not taken to prevent last year’s fire at Jackson Point Fuel Terminal.

Those are some of the findings as the Utility Regulation and Competition Office Friday (6 April) releases its investigation report into the matter.

Click here to read the full report.

Among the investigation’s findings:

There was welding done on the tank the day before the fire started. Sol Petroleum employees and hired contractors did not follow industry standards when welding is done on an in-service tank.

During the welding, a gas detector was reported to have alarmed but was ignored and subsequently silenced.

The terminal’s internal fire suppression system failed shortly after the fire began.

“Sol Petroleum did not take all reasonable precaution as required by relevant code, standards and best practices to which it subscribes or mandated under the Direct Substances Law for the prevention of the incident,” the OfReg investigation report reads.

OfReg says it will take appropriate action arising from the report, although it did not specify what that means.

Firefighters for nearly eight hours in July battled a blaze inside the Sol Petroleum fuel tank holding 15,000 barrels of diesel fuel.

The incident forced dozens of residents from their homes and closed a section of south church street for several hours.

No one was injured and no damage reported in the incident.

The tank in question was built in 1988 and remains out of service.

