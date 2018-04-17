BREAKING: Walton signs with Texas A&M

Cayman’s top amateur athlete is headed to the Lone Star State.

Cayman Islands’ 400- and 200-metres record holder Jamal Walton committed to attend Texas A&M University Monday (16 April). It comes just weeks after dropping out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games due to an injury. The 19-year-old took to social media to announce his intentions.

Walton, a senior at Florida’s Miramar High School, has run some of the fastest quarter-mile times ever by a United States high school athlete. He received recruiting interest from some of the country’s top track and field programmes.

“After talking it over and weighing my options, my recruitment process has come to an end. With that being said, I have decided to take my talents to Texas A&M University,” Walton posted on his Twitter account.

Walton had received offers from schools such as Oregon, LSU and Miami. Walton previously told Cayman 27 that he was leaning towards the University of Texas, citing his continued interest in football.

Walton won gold in Peru at the 2017 U20 Pan Am Junior Championships, setting a 400-meter national record with a time of 44.99 seconds. The time qualifying him for the 2017 IAAF World Outdoor Championships, where the semi-finals posting a time of 45.04 seconds.

Currently, Walton’s 45.42 seconds at the Miami Hurricane Invitational in March is the fastest 400-meters in the American high school ranks this season.

