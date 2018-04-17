Eco Smart
BREAKING: Walton signs with Texas A&M

April 16, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s top amateur athlete is headed to the Lone Star State.

Cayman Islands’ 400- and 200-metres record holder Jamal Walton committed to attend Texas A&M University Monday (16 April). It comes just weeks after dropping out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games due to an injury. The 19-year-old took to social media to announce his intentions.

Walton, a senior at Florida’s Miramar High School, has run some of the fastest quarter-mile times ever by a United States high school athlete. He  received recruiting interest from some of the country’s top track and field programmes. 

“After talking it over and weighing my options, my recruitment process has come to an end. With that being said, I have decided to take my talents to Texas A&M University,” Walton posted on his Twitter account. 

Walton had received offers from schools such as Oregon, LSU and Miami. Walton previously told Cayman 27 that he was leaning towards the University of Texas, citing his continued interest in football.

Walton won gold in Peru at the 2017 U20 Pan Am Junior Championships, setting a 400-meter national record with a time of 44.99 seconds. The time qualifying him for the 2017 IAAF World Outdoor Championships, where the semi-finals posting a time of 45.04 seconds.

Currently, Walton’s 45.42 seconds at the Miami Hurricane Invitational in March is the fastest 400-meters in the American high school ranks this season.

 

 

 

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

