BTW MLA support the National Security Council plans

April 12, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
One lawmaker said he’s pleased the National Security Council met this week after nearly a year of inactivity.

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said he is confident that the council is off to the right start. He says he supports the idea of a gun amnesty programme coming back and encourages not just his constituents, but all residents to take advantage of the programme.

“So if people have an opportunity, I think it up to a maximum of 20 years in prison for guns, if you can get an opportunity to turn it in to get amnesty I would encourage anyone, if they know anyone, anywhere in the island, because at the end of the day most criminals don’t operate where they live they operate outside where they live so whether the guns are in Bodden Town west or not the bottom line is they are on island,” said MLA Saunders

Mr. Saunders also said he is pleased that new governor has experience in security and believes he is a good person to be in the council.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

