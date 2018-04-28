Budding scientists on display at Dr. Bill Hrudey Science Fair

Budding scientists put their classroom theories to the test at the 12th annual Dr. Bill Hrudey Rotary Central science fair last weekend at the Cayman International School auditorium.

Organisers stressed the importance of teaching Cayman’s children science. Students set up display booths showcasing scientific experiments and how they believe their projects can make a difference, like stopping hurricanes.

“Hurricanes feed off mostly warm air so I was thinking if you use something cold like liquid nitrogen it might make it perish or weaken the walls of the depression so it doesn’t take as much as and isn’t as strong,” said student scientist Demae Lee.

As for those pesky mosquitoes student Krista Buck has a plan.

“We thought it was of importance because as you know there are many problems with mosquitoes not only here in Cayman, but in many places as well and we believe that not only the Government, but we need to shift our attention from the full-grown mosquitoes to the larvae,” she said.

The science fair was renamed in honour of Dr. Bill Hrudey who passed away earlier this year.

