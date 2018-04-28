Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Culture News

Budding scientists on display at Dr. Bill Hrudey Science Fair

April 27, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Budding scientists put their classroom theories to the test at the 12th annual Dr. Bill Hrudey Rotary Central science fair last weekend at the Cayman International School auditorium.
Organisers stressed the importance of teaching Cayman’s children science. Students set up display booths showcasing scientific experiments and how they believe their projects can make a difference, like stopping hurricanes.

“Hurricanes feed off mostly warm air so I was thinking if you use something cold like liquid nitrogen it might make it perish or weaken the walls of the depression so it doesn’t take as much as and isn’t as strong,” said student scientist Demae Lee.

As for those pesky mosquitoes student Krista Buck has a plan.

“We thought it was of importance because as you know there are many problems with mosquitoes not only here in Cayman, but in many places as well and we believe that not only the Government, but we need to shift our attention from the full-grown mosquitoes to the larvae,” she said.
The science fair was renamed in honour of Dr. Bill Hrudey who passed away earlier this year.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Kirk Freeport – April
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: