Byles reacts to 2017 crime stats, says community needs to get involved

Chamber of Commerce President Paul Byles says he’s surprised the overall crime rate for 2017 dropped given the number of incidents at local businesses.

Burglary was one of the areas that increased and with those crimes and other violent incidents continuing into 2018 he said he remains concerned.

Mr. Byles said the Chamber has reached out to key stakeholders to start the discussion of finding ways to fight crime in Cayman.

“Addressing crime is a wider community sort of issue and that means the broader community must be involved in the discussions. It cannot be just be a discussion with lawmakers and the RCIPS. It has to be a discussion that includes the wider community, the business community, those involved in education for example, those involved in the prison system,” Mr. Byles said.

He said the response is slow in coming to set up the discussion, but the Chamber will continue its efforts. He also added he’s pleased to see the National Security Council has convened.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

