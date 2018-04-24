Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Business Crime News Politics

Byles reacts to 2017 crime stats, says community needs to get involved

April 23, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Chamber of Commerce President Paul Byles says he’s surprised the overall crime rate for 2017 dropped given the number of incidents at local businesses.
Burglary was one of the areas that increased and with those crimes and other violent incidents continuing into 2018 he said he remains concerned.
Mr. Byles said the Chamber has reached out to key stakeholders to start the discussion of finding ways to fight crime in Cayman.
“Addressing crime is a wider community sort of issue and that means the broader community must be involved in the discussions. It cannot be just be a discussion with lawmakers and the RCIPS. It has to be a discussion that includes the wider community, the business community, those involved in education for example, those involved in the prison system,” Mr. Byles said.
He said the response is slow in coming to set up the discussion, but the Chamber will continue its efforts. He also added he’s pleased to see the National Security Council has convened.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: