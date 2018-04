Cayman marked the Earth Day weekend by saying ‘not today bobo’ to a killer in our waters: a tangled mass of fishing nets that tangled sea life and was ultimately snagged on our reefs.

Captain Charles Ebanks found and towed the ghost net to shore with help from his brother Adroy.

He joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales tonight (23 April) to discuss the retrieval, which has seen exposure in the international press.

