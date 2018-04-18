Eco Smart
Cayman 10th overall after first stop of 2018 NORCECA Tour

April 17, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s yearly stop of the 2018 NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour may be in jeopardy, but that didn’t stop the duo of Marissa Harrison and Ileann Powery from competing in the Aguascalientes, Mexico 13-15 April for the tournament’s opening weekend.

Cayman’s duo found themselves in a tough 3-team draw to open the weekend that included 2017 women’s champion Cuba and hometown favorite Mexico.

“Those girls are amazing, the competition was high but we take it as a learning experience as always” said Ileann Powery.

Cayman finished the group stage 0-2, but would rebound in the loser quarter-final bracket with a victory over the Virgin Islands 2-1 (17-21, 21-17, 18-16). Cayman would lose in the 9th place final to Nicaragua 2-0 (19-21, 17-21) and would finish 10th overall. Powery says her on-court chemistry with Harrison progressed quickly.  The duo last competed together at June’s NatWest Islands Games.

“The fact that we traveled together to play and get that scores, that’s an achievement in itself and I couldn’t be any happier with those scores.”

Harrison and Powery will head to La Paz, Mexico for the second stop of the tour 19-23 April, then onto Cuba 26-30 April. The tournament resumes 20-24 September in the Dominican Republic.

 

