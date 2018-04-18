Eco Smart
Cayman at CHOGM, Premier set to meet with UK officials

April 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says he’s set to meet with UK Government officials in London on issues and concerns that are common to the United Kingdom, the Overseas Territories and the Cayman Islands in particular.
The meeting comes as the Premier and his team are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) currently in progress in London. Yesterday (16 April) Mr. McLaughlin attended the meeting’s opening session, as well as, the business forum.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

