Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Cayman Brac Customs Officer goes on trial for illegal firearm charges

April 30, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A Cayman Brac Customs officer went on trial today (30 April) for three 2016 charges, including possession of an illegal firearm.

Claude Terry pleaded not guilty when he appeared in Grand Court before Judge Michael Woods. He is accused of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon that being pepper spray.

According to the Crown back in 2016, Mr. Terry was arrested at his apartment in Cayman Brac after the landlord found a box inside a water tank and called the police. Upon inspection of the box the items were allegedly found.

Two prosecution witnesses testified before the seven-member jury today, one of whom said that Mr. Terry claimed responsibility for the box that the illegal items were found in.

Mr. Terry’s trial is expected to last for 5 days and continues tomorrow (1 May.)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: