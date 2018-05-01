Cayman Brac Customs Officer goes on trial for illegal firearm charges

A Cayman Brac Customs officer went on trial today (30 April) for three 2016 charges, including possession of an illegal firearm.

Claude Terry pleaded not guilty when he appeared in Grand Court before Judge Michael Woods. He is accused of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon that being pepper spray.

According to the Crown back in 2016, Mr. Terry was arrested at his apartment in Cayman Brac after the landlord found a box inside a water tank and called the police. Upon inspection of the box the items were allegedly found.

Two prosecution witnesses testified before the seven-member jury today, one of whom said that Mr. Terry claimed responsibility for the box that the illegal items were found in.

Mr. Terry’s trial is expected to last for 5 days and continues tomorrow (1 May.)

