Cayman fire officer injured overseas

A Cayman Islands Fire Service officer remains hospitalized after he was involved in a motorcycle incident in Texas.
Sources tell Cayman the officer is Norman Stewart.
According to a statement from the fire service Mr. Stewart was severely injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.
A relative of Mr. Stewart confirms he remains in stable condition.
No other details were given but Chief Fire Officer David Hails said in a statement he wishes him a full and speedy recovery.
