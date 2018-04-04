Kaaboo – Early Bird
Cayman fire officer injured overseas

April 3, 2018
Felicia Rankin
A Cayman Islands Fire Service officer remains hospitalized after he was involved in a motorcycle incident in Texas.

Sources tell Cayman the officer is Norman Stewart.

According to a statement from the fire service Mr. Stewart was severely injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

A relative of Mr. Stewart confirms he remains in stable condition.

No other details were given but Chief Fire Officer David Hails said in a statement he wishes him a full and speedy recovery.

