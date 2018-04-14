Cayman Islands weather forecast: 13-15 April weekend

Synopsis:
Light to moderate easterly winds and seas will continue across Cayman area over the next 24 hours in association with a ridge high pressure over the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving west.
