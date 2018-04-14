Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 13-15 April weekend

April 13, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas will continue across Cayman area over the next 24 hours in association with a ridge high pressure over the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving west.
 
 
 
 

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a (20% today/30% tonight) chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a (20% today/30% tonight) chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    87°F
    77°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    Southeasterly 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Southeasterly 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers.

    86°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Southerly 5 to 10 knots becoming north to northwest tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet. Some swell are likely along the west coast tonight.

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    85°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeasterly 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over water. Swells will continue along the west coast.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: