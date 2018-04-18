Cayman Islands weather forecast: 17-18 April

Synopsis:
Scattered showers along with moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area today as a stationary front lingers in our area. Radar images show in and around Cayman area moving towards the southwest.
