Cayman Islands weather forecast: 24-25 April

April 24, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Light easterly winds along with slight seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers around the Cayman area.
 
 
 
 

  • Tue

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    88°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    89°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Variable at 5 knots or less.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    89°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

About the author

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

