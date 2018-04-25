Cayman Islands weather forecast: 25-26 April

Synopsis:
Light northerly winds along with smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers around the Cayman area.
