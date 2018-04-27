Cayman Islands weather forecast: 26-27 April

Thu 87°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Variable at 5 knots or less at daytime, becoming southeast at 5 knots or less by night. SEA STATE Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Fri 87°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Southeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sat 87°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers. WINDS Southeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sun 87°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Easterly 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Mon 88°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.