Cayman Islands weather forecast: 26-27 April

April 26, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis

 

Light northerly winds along with smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area.
 
 

 

 
 

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Variable at 5 knots or less at daytime, becoming southeast at 5 knots or less by night.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    88°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

