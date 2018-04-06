Cayman Now: Economics & Statistics Office

FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
April 6, 2018
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Hon. Roy McTaggart, the Minister for Finance and Economic Development,  Ms. Maria Zingapan ESO Director and Mr Michael Nixon, the ESO Deputy Financial Director to discuss what Government Statistics about our Economy really mean.  

