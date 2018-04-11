Cayman Now: Water Safety

Eco Smart
April 11, 2018
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Mr. Peter Hughes, Training Manager in Health and Safety for the CI Red Cross, to talk about water safety and some of the most recent water related tragedies here in Cayman.  

