Cayman women 12th, men 13th at second NORCECA tour stop

Cayman’s national beach volleyball duos struggled against top competition in the second stop of the 2018 NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour held 19-22 April in La Paz, Mexico.

Cayman’s Nathan Dack stepped in for Casey Santamaria, joining forces with Jesse Parnham in Group B of the men’s bracket. The duo however were unable to muster a single victory in the group stage, losing all 3 opening round games in straight sets to Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico. Dack and Parnham faced the team from Saints Kitts and Nevis in the Quarterfinal Losers round, but were ousted once again in straight sets to finish 13th overall.

Cayman’s Stefania Gandolfi replaced Marissa Harrison as the women looked to build on their 10th place finish in the Aguascalientes . Cayman’s women would go 0-3 in the opening round, winning their only set of the group stage in a 2-1 loss against the Virgin Islands. The women would however bounce back in the Quarterfinal Loser bracket defeating Guatemala in a tough 2-1 victory. Gandolfi and Powery would lose their final match of the tournament again Canada 2-0 to finish 12th.

Next up for Cayman is the third stop of the NORCECA Beach Volleyball tour in Varadero, Cuba 26-30 April.

Men: 13th overall (0-4 overall)

Group B

1st Canada (3-0)

2nd Dominican Rep (2-1)

3rd Mexico (1-2)

4th Dack/Parnham, CAY (0-3)

Quarterfinals Loser

SKN def Dack/Parnham

2-0 (21-16, 21-14)

Women: 12th overall (1-4 overall)

Group D

1st USA (3-0)

2nd Mexico (2-1)

3rd ISV (1-2)

4th Powery/Gandolfi, CAY (0-3)

Quarterfinals Loser

Powery/Gandolfi def Guatemala 2-1 (17-21, 21-9, 13-15)

Loser Quarterfinals

CAN def Powery/Gandolfi

2-0 (21-13, 21-13)

