Cayman women 12th, men 13th at second NORCECA tour stop

April 23, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s national beach volleyball duos struggled against top competition in the second stop of the 2018 NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour held 19-22 April in La Paz, Mexico.

Cayman’s Nathan Dack stepped in for Casey Santamaria, joining forces with Jesse Parnham in Group B of the men’s bracket. The duo however were unable to muster a single victory in the group stage, losing all 3 opening round games in straight sets to Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico. Dack and Parnham faced the team from Saints Kitts and Nevis in the Quarterfinal Losers round, but were ousted once again in straight sets to finish 13th overall.
 
Cayman’s Stefania Gandolfi replaced Marissa Harrison as the women looked to build on their 10th place finish in the Aguascalientes. Cayman’s women would go 0-3 in the opening round, winning their only set of the group stage in a 2-1 loss against the Virgin Islands. The women would however bounce back in the Quarterfinal Loser bracket defeating Guatemala in a tough 2-1 victory. Gandolfi and Powery would lose their final match of the tournament again Canada 2-0 to finish 12th.
 
Next up for Cayman is the third stop of the NORCECA Beach Volleyball tour in Varadero, Cuba 26-30 April.
 
Men: 13th overall (0-4 overall)
 
Group B
1st Canada (3-0)
2nd Dominican Rep (2-1)
3rd Mexico (1-2)
4th Dack/Parnham, CAY (0-3)
 
Quarterfinals Loser 
SKN def Dack/Parnham
2-0 (21-16, 21-14)
 
 
 
Women: 12th overall (1-4 overall)
 
Group D
1st USA (3-0)
2nd Mexico (2-1)
3rd ISV (1-2)
4th Powery/Gandolfi, CAY (0-3)
 
Quarterfinals Loser

Powery/Gandolfi def Guatemala

2-1 (17-21, 21-9, 13-15)

 
Loser Quarterfinals
CAN def Powery/Gandolfi
2-0 (21-13, 21-13)
 
 
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

