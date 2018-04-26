Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Business News Politics

Cayman’s construction sector poised for growth

April 25, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Cayman’s construction sector projects positive growth for 2018, with many companies saying they’re looking at expanding operations.
Chamber of Commerce president Paul Byles says that means more jobs for Caymanians.
It’s one of several points coming out of the Chamber’s first roundtable discussion with stakeholders in key industries in Cayman.
Mr. Byles said the future looks bright for Cayman’s construction industry with a third of companies projecting office expansions this year.
“More importantly over 7o percent of them are looking to hire Caymanians in 2018,” he said.

The Chamber recently hosted the first in a series of industry roundtable meetings with stakeholders in construction.

“The majority of the construction industry sees the general economy as being a very positive environment they are very pleased with the way things are going generally,” Mr. Byles said.

He explained that while the roundtable discussions highlighted good news in construction there were some concerns, especially when it came to clearing government hurdles.

“They are still having issues with the BCU, the Business Control Unit, in terms of getting inspections and getting timely inspections and holding up the process and so on,” he said.

Mr. Byles said the Chamber will be addressing those concerns with the Ministry of Commerce.

“We have to be sure that all the government related infrastructure and systems are in place to deal with the rush of work that might occur,” he said.

He says the same goes when it comes to employment. Mr. Byles said the Chamber will be meeting with ministry officials on a quarterly basis to discuss the feedback. Mr. Byles said the Chamber will be holding roundtables with those in the Tourism and Financial Services industries.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: