Cayman’s youth footballers head to D.C United

Three young Caymanian footballers, Ethan Rivers, Jaden Ebanks and Ciaron Haylock will be spend a week at Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit DC United starting Saturday (14 April).

The youngsters will train with the DC United Under 15 and Under 16 academy teams under the guidance of the club’s youth coaches in accordance with the club’s prestigious Development Academy Training Programme.

Jaden Ebanks and Ciaron Haylock are current members of the Cayman Islands Under 17 Boy’s National Team and recently represented their country at the 2017 CONCACAF Under 15 Boy’s Championships in Bradenton, Florida. Ethan Rivers has been attending Windermere Preparatory School in Windermere, Florida, for the past two years and plays with the school’s varsity team.

Alfredo Whittaker, President of the Cayman Islands Football Association added “this is a great opportunity for our young Caymanian players. I wish them all thebest and am confident that they will impress at DC United.”

