CCMI and former researcher spar over lionfish tagging study

April 23, 2018
Joe Avary
Dr. Alli Candelmo

One former Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) research scientist is speaking out. She told Cayman 27 she was fired before her lionfish tagging study was complete.

She said three other staffers have also seen their departure in recent weeks.

Dr. Alli Candelmo, whose study involved surgically implanting lionfish with acoustic tracking devices, said plans were to tag 30 additional lionfish in a phase two this year.

Instead, she told Cayman 27 the tags are sitting on a shelf as their batteries slowly drain.

She called it a depressing end to the project, which she believes was in reach of a possible major breakthrough.

“The tagging effort, if we would’ve had another six months to look at another 30 fish we would’ve had some really great data off of that and, we would’ve been able to present that to the scientific and stakeholder community,” said Dr. Candelmo. “It could’ve been the next step to a bigger project, and it’s unfortunate that we didn’t get a chance to do it.”

The Little Cayman-based CCMI said in a statement that Dr. Candelmo was due to finish her contract this month and was released early. CCMI also said the departures of three other staffers are unrelated to the lionfish project.

As for the research, CCMI said due to the enormous financial resources required to support the project, coupled with difficulties in the tagging technology, it requested a modification to the grant.

“This change in tagging was approved by the grantor and as a result of this decision, the field research component of the project has been completed. The next phase of the project is entirely outreach and communications based,” reads the statement in part. “It is safe to say, the project is moving forward, focusing on the right outcomes and deliverables that we agreed to when applying for the grant.”

CCMI told Cayman 27 what happens to the remaining tags is now part of an ongoing discussion with its sponsors, and the tags have been offered to the scientific community.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

