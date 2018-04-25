Eco Smart
CCMI lionfish webinar ‘bridges the gap’ on regional management

April 25, 2018
Joe Avary
Amidst the departure of a key research scientist on Central Caribbean Marine Institute’s lionfish tagging project, the institute is forging ahead with its deliverables on the project.

Last week, CCMI hosted a regional lionfish workshop and webinar, with participation from Bonaire, Belize, among other jurisdictions.

CCMI Field Station Manager Sam Hope told Cayman 27 says this collaborative approach to information and best practices sharing can inform how the invasive reef pest can be better controlled.

“The idea today was to bring people together and share the work that they are doing, and see what works well in one area and what we could potentially take from that and use in our area to do things better, and try to improve the management of lionfish overall,” said Mr. Hope.

This week a former CCMI scientist told Cayman 27 a number of acoustic tags for phase two of the project are sitting on their shelf as their batteries drain.

CCMI said it has grantor approval to deem the field study component of the study complete, and to move on the outreach phase like last week’s webinar.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

