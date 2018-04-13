Eco Smart
Chief Officer for the Ministry of Home Affairs discusses Cayman’s future Coast Guard

April 13, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sits down with Chief Officer for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Wesley Howell to talk about the most recent National Security Council meeting where the creation of a Coast Guard here in Cayman was discussed.  

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

