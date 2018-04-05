CMEA donates cash to longtime musicians

Cayman’s music leaders hit a high note with charity hoping to brighten the lives of two long-time musicians.

The Cayman music and Entertainment Association recently gifted $750 each to Alan “Tabby O” Myles and Melvin “Nardy” Augustine.

Association President Jean Eric Smith said it’s important to honour and assist the legends who paved the way for local artistes.

“The Music Association has an annual fundraiser that we have just established last year called the Sounds of Love it’s a benefit concert basically all of the fellow musicians get together and volunteer and donate their time so that we can fundraiser for our musical colleagues,” said Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith said funds were raised from the last Sounds of Love music concert.

