CNB Athlete of the Week: Matheo Capasso, CI Sailing Club

After producing his best performance outside of the Caribbean at the Opti Spring Regatta in the Netherlands (8 April), Cayman Islands Sailing Club’s Matheo Capasso has entered a class of his own. Capasso’s 3rd overall finish was the best result of any sailor in Cayman Islands history. With the Optimist North American Championships (24 June) and World Championships (27 Aug) in his sites, help us honor the 13-year-old sailing sensation as our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week for Monday 16 April.
