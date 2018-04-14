Eco Smart
Committee seeks ‘what works best for Cayman’ in Coast Guard plan

April 13, 2018
Joe Avary
Those tasked with establishing Cayman’s future Coast Guard and Border Protection Agency said they are making progress.

Coast Guard steering committee chairman Wesley Howell along with experts from the UK Coastguard Agency and the RCIPS  joined the discussion this morning on Cayman Crosstalk, giving their insights into the process.

“All the committee members are upbeat, the idea generation is coming in, we are getting good feedback from our private sector experts, some of the older seamen and experienced boaters in the water now,” said Mr. Howell.

“Rather than come in with a cut-out solution already, trying to impose it, we actually are looking at what works best for Cayman. How can we adopt a system to do that, so we looked at the coast guard and we have actually now have agreement across government that the coast guard will be a very autonomous department within the police service,” said UK Coastguard Commander Phil Bostock.

“Ideally what we would want is to have enough staff and assets to not only cover our border security, but we have enough staff that they can actually respond to local calls as well,” said Acting RCIPS Superintendent Brad Ebanks.

The creation of a Coast Guard agency was one recommendation stemming from a review of Cayman’s search and rescue capabilities. That review was undertaken after the so-called ‘missing five’ Caymanians: Gary Mullings, Edesll Haylock, Nicholas Watler, and brothers Kamron and Kanyi Brown were lost at sea in March of 2016.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

