Community brings joy to one senior, painting her home

Police and around 20 members of the George Town North community picked up paint brushes to help bring some colour to the life of elderly resident Gloria General, giving her home a fresh coat of paint.

The beautification project began after Minister Hon. Joey Hew alerted a social worker on the state of Ms. General’s house. A home visit was later conducted with the neighborhood police officer PC Morgan and two weekends ago officers together with nine Passport 2 Success students re-painted her home.

“Well I was saying to Mrs. Dorline that I would buy some thank you cards, but she said not to bother with it, but I’m still not going to listen to her, soon as I feel better, I have to do that,” said Ms. General.

“For them it’s really about being able to make someone smile, being able to give back to the community because they also receive from the community,” said Hylton Grace from Passport 2 Success.

A social worker said she is arranging to have a repairman inspect the home.

