Businessman, community leader and former political hopeful Derrington “Bo” Miller has died.

Tributes began to pour out on social media, including a post from Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo.

Mr. Miller was honoured at a ceremony last month when a small public beach in North Side was dedicated in his name.

Mr. Miller had been fighting cancer in recent months.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. on Monday 9 April for more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print