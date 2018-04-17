Couple appear in court on gun charges

A man and his wife appeared in court on Monday (16 April) to face firearms charges.

27-year-old Eliza Eunice Webster and 31-year-old Eldon David Webster are charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of an unlicensed firearm for ammunition. The charges stem from a police raid at a Newlands address last week where investigators say they found a nine-millimeter Glock-17 pistol.

Mr. Webster also has been charged with possession and consumption of ganja. Both defendants are from Bodden Town. Mrs. Webster was released on bail. The court seized her passport and also issued a mandatory curfew from 9 pm to 6:30 am. Mr. Webster remains in custody. The couple is set to reappear on 26 April.

A 50-year-old George Town woman also arrested in the matter, she remains on bail.

