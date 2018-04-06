CUC blackout impacts business, operational anomaly to blame

Nearly half of Caribbean Utilities Company’s customers were in the dark last night (4 April.) Today (5 April) CUC confirmed nearly 13,000 of its roughly 29,000 customers lost power during a wide-spread outage.

That’s about 45 per cent of its customer base.

According to CUC, the power outage hit areas of West Bay, Bodden Town, Prospect and George Town.

But we had viewers tell us their power was out in North Side and East End as well.

According to CUC, the outage was caused by an operational anomaly causing safety systems to trip a number of generating units. This caused a shortage of online generation capacity, which tripped feeder circuits.

Cayman’s energy provider said its teams quickly brought additional units online.

In a statement today, a spokesperson said, “While CUC is committed to providing a reliable electricity service to its customers, from time to time the company may experience generating unit faults, which will result in the loss of power.”

CUC said the outages ranged from six minutes to an hour-and-a-half, depending on the area.

While many of your homes may have been left without power last night, many businesses were in the dark, too. Most notably several on the Seven-Mile beach strip catering to guests at the peak of high season.

“You wouldn’t have recognized West Bay Road Wednesday night, darkness everywhere, including Seven-Mile strip restaurant Hemmingway’s.

“The kitchen and everything, the smoke was starting to accumulate, I did put up some fans to blow out the smoke from the front entrance, so it didn’t affect the guests of course, but any longer than that, another 15 to 20 minutes, we would have made the decision to shut it down,” said Reno Mancini, General Manager of Hemmingway’s.

Mr. Mancini said in the end, it all worked out, thanks in large part to a kitchen powered by gas.

“We had to go to handwritten on all the checks so obviously it was a little time consuming for the waiters to get checks out to the guests, but everything worked out, the guests were quite flexible and understanding of the situation and our kitchen did fantastic, phenomenal, they got all the food out as they can,” said Mr. Mancini.

The lights at Hemmingway’s returned around 8 o’clock.

“We got a lot of great compliments, how romantic it was being under there with no lighting, underneath the stars but obviously we’d prefer to have power at all times,” said Mr. Mancini.

Eats Limited manager Michael Harvey said his companies’ chain of restaurants lost a lot of money from blackouts in the past.

“There was an issue last year before we had the generators that we lost half of a Friday in busy season which is going to be up over 10,000 dollars for three restaurants combined,” said Mr. Harvey.

They were ready this time, thanks to a 6-figure investment in a generator.

“We had it in just around mid-august of 2017, between now and then we’ve just had small little blackouts here and there, nothing more than 15 to 20 minutes but last night was a good few hours,” said Mr. Harvey.

Over at Cayman Cabana owner Luigi Moxam’s chefs were working under the glow of cell phone light.

Mr. Moxam told us several reservations did cancel while several others stayed to make the best of a dim situation. On the other side of the coin, George Town resident Vladamir Lewis said it was all smooth sailing.

“Yeah I can’t say I experienced it, so I think we may have had a generator but to my knowledge my family does not possess one, but yeah it’s just like normal,” said Mr. Lewis.

One restaurant owner told us that he would be interested to learn if CUC considers adjusting our communities bills considering the loss of business. We reached out to CUC on the topic and Cayman 27 has not received a response as of yet.

