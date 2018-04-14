Eco Smart
CUC schedules Admiral’s Landing service outage for Thursday

April 13, 2018
Joe Avary
CUC customers in the Admiral’s Landing area off Shamrock Road in Red Bay should expect interruptions to their electrical service next Thursday (19 April).

The outage is expected to take place from 8 AM to 6 PM.

CUC said in a press release that the interruption in service is necessary to upgrade the utility’s underground infrastructure in the area.

Motorists are also advised to take caution as CUC warned there will be a number of personnel and vehicles in the area.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

