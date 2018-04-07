FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
CUC schedules power outage for Spotts Newlands

April 6, 2018
Philipp Richter
CUC has planned a power outage for the Spotts Newlands area on Monday (April 9) running from 9 am till 2 pm.

CUC advises motorists to drive with caution as there will be CUC personnel and vehicles in the area.  The scheduled outage is necessary to facilitate the upgrading of lines and poles to provide access for telecommunication companies that are offering high-speed fibre to customers in the area.

According to a CUC statement, customers on Spotts Newlands road will experience interruptions to their electrical service along with residents on Meadowlark Road, Mockingbird Crescent, Raven Lane, Spotts Breeze street and all the side roads.

