FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
Sports

Day Two: Gymnasts hit the mat, Hew advances at XXI Commonwealth Games

April 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Here’s a look at Cayman’s athletes in action day two of the XXI Commonwealth Games:

Gymnastics: All Around Results

30th: Raegan Rutty (36.350)
33rd: Sam Peene    (32.375)
 
In a strong field that included eventual gold medalist Ellie Black of Canada (53.900), Cayman’s Raegan Rutty and Sam Peene performed admirably in the high level competition.
 
Swimming

50 Free
5th Alison Jackson (27.34) Heat 4
6th Lauren Hew (26.59) Heat 5*

Semi-Final 2: 50 Free
8th: Lauren Hew (26.61)

100 Back<blue
8th: Lauren Hew (1:06.41)

100 Breast
3rd: David Ebanks (1:09.55) Heat 1

Cayman’s Lauren Hew would advance to the 50 freestyle semi-finals on day two, while David Ebanks would see his first action in the pool.

Boxing

Dariel Ebanks (CAY)
(walkover)
Don Vilitama (NIU)
 
The pride of West Bay Dariel Ebanks will have to wait until Friday to compete as his opponent Don Vilitama would not compete due to injury.
 
 
 
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: